wrestling / News

Date and Location Set For WWE Extreme Rules

February 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Extreme Rules

WWE has revealed the date and location for this year’s Extreme Rules PPV. PWInsider reports that it was announced during tonight’s Smackdown taping that the show will take place in San Jose at the SAP Center on July 19th.

This marks the first Extreme Rules since 2017 not to take place in Pennyslvania. 2018’s iteration took place in Pittsburgh, while last year’s was in Philadelphia.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Extreme Rules, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading