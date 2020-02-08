wrestling / News
Date and Location Set For WWE Extreme Rules
February 7, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has revealed the date and location for this year’s Extreme Rules PPV. PWInsider reports that it was announced during tonight’s Smackdown taping that the show will take place in San Jose at the SAP Center on July 19th.
This marks the first Extreme Rules since 2017 not to take place in Pennyslvania. 2018’s iteration took place in Pittsburgh, while last year’s was in Philadelphia.
