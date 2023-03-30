wrestling / News
Date & Location For WWE NXT Battleground
March 30, 2023
The next WWE NXT Premium Live Event is NXT Battleground, and it reportedly has a date and location. The Tsongas Center announced on Thursday that the show will take place at the venue in Lowell, Massachusetts on May 28th, which is a Sunday.
WWE filed a trademark application for Battleground earlier this month.
⚠️SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT⚠️WWE NXT Battleground is coming to Lowell on May 28th at 7:30 PM! Use pre-sale code WWENXT tomorrow, March 31st, from 10AM-11:59PM to get tickets early. Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 1st at 10 AM. You won't want to miss it! pic.twitter.com/A6oWj1YF6K
— Tsongas Center (@TsongasCenter) March 30, 2023
