wrestling / News

Date & Location For WWE NXT Battleground

March 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Battleground Image Credit: WWE

The next WWE NXT Premium Live Event is NXT Battleground, and it reportedly has a date and location. The Tsongas Center announced on Thursday that the show will take place at the venue in Lowell, Massachusetts on May 28th, which is a Sunday.

WWE filed a trademark application for Battleground earlier this month.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Battleground, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading