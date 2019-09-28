wrestling / News
Various News: Date and Location Set For NJPW New Year Dash, Luchasaurus Comments on Being on AEW Truck
– NJPW has confirmed the date and location for New Year Dash. The company announced on Friday that the show, which immediately follows Wrestle Kingdom 14, will take place on January 6th in Tokyo at Ota City Gymnasium.
– Luchasaurus took to Twitter to comment on himself and Jungle Boy appearing on an AEW production truck:
If you told me 65 million years ago this would happen I’d say you were crazy. #dreambig #dinopride #Dinomite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/1adS0dIqIL
— Luchasaurus (@luchasaurus) September 25, 2019