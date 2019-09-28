wrestling / News

Various News: Date and Location Set For NJPW New Year Dash, Luchasaurus Comments on Being on AEW Truck

September 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– NJPW has confirmed the date and location for New Year Dash. The company announced on Friday that the show, which immediately follows Wrestle Kingdom 14, will take place on January 6th in Tokyo at Ota City Gymnasium.

– Luchasaurus took to Twitter to comment on himself and Jungle Boy appearing on an AEW production truck:

