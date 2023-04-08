wrestling / News
Date, Location Announced For NWA Crockett Cup 2023
April 7, 2023 | Posted by
The NWA has announced the date and location for the 2023 iteration of the Crockett Cup. It was announced at NWA 312 on Friday that the tournament will take place on June 3rd and 4th in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and air on FITE TV.
More details are set to be announced in the coming weeks. Last year’s Crockett Cup was won by The Briscoe Brothers.
#NWA Crockett Cup 🏆coming on June 3rd & 4th!!! 📸 @nwa pic.twitter.com/g9SGIw3cYh
— Dino🐺C🤘 (@NVhowlingWolves) April 8, 2023
