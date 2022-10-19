wrestling / News
Date, Location Set For ROH Final Battle
October 18, 2022 | Posted by
ROH is returning to the Dallas/Fort Worth area for ROH Final Battle in December. It was announced during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite that the ROH PPV will take place on December 10th in Arlington, Texas at the DFW Metroplex.
The city was previously the host of ROH Supercard of Honor in April, which took place at the Curtis Culwell Center. Final Battle is set to start at 3 PM CST/4 PM ET, with no matches announced as of now.
ROH Final Battle, Sábado 10 de Diciembre a las 3:00 pm desde Arlington Tx. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4lFNH5HHDr
— CARLOS 'LIONHEART' GARCÍA (@CharlyWrestling) October 19, 2022
