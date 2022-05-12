Date & Location Reportedly Set For Impact Against All Odds 2022

Impact Wrestling has set down the date and location for this year’s Against All Odds, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that this year’s iteration of show will take place on July 1st, with TV tapings on July 2nd. This will mark the first time that the event has run in successive years since 2011 and 2021.

This is the first time Impact has been in Atlanta since March of 2020, just before the pandemic lockdown began. No word on the venue as of yet.