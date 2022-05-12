wrestling / News
Date & Location Reportedly Set For Impact Against All Odds 2022
May 12, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has set down the date and location for this year’s Against All Odds, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that this year’s iteration of show will take place on July 1st, with TV tapings on July 2nd. This will mark the first time that the event has run in successive years since 2011 and 2021.
This is the first time Impact has been in Atlanta since March of 2020, just before the pandemic lockdown began. No word on the venue as of yet.
More Trending Stories
- Tammy Sytch Lashes Out At Bill DeMott For Calling For Her Removal From WWE Hall of Fame
- Ric Flair On His Chi-Town Rumble Match With Ricky Steamboat, Where Steamboat Ranks Among All-Time Greats
- Tony Khan Confirms Creation of AEW Trios Tag Titles, Bret Hart Not Returning
- Dustin Rhodes on Being Happy for Cody Chasing His Dream in WWE, Says They Will Never Wrestle Each Other Again