wrestling / News
Date On Fozzy Tour Will Conflict with AEW Battle of the Belts II and Rampage
April 1, 2022 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Chris Jericho went back on tour with Fozzy last night, and the band will run a full schedule through May 16. They aren’t doing any shows on Wednesdays so Jericho will not miss Dynamite.
He will, however, miss the live Rampage and Battle of the Belts II on April 15 in Garland, Texas. That same night Fozzy will have a show in Stroudsburg, PA. Jericho has been doing commentary on Rampage each Friday.
