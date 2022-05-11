wrestling / News

Date Revealed For WWE NXT: In Your House

May 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Takeover: In Your House

PWInsider reports that WWE has set a date of June 4 for their next NXT: In Your House PPV event. At this time, there’s no word on if it will be held at the Performance Center or elsewhere. It was announced last night that the show will feature a North American title match, with Cameron Grimes defending against Carmelo Hayes.

