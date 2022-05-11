wrestling / News
Date Revealed For WWE NXT: In Your House
May 11, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE has set a date of June 4 for their next NXT: In Your House PPV event. At this time, there’s no word on if it will be held at the Performance Center or elsewhere. It was announced last night that the show will feature a North American title match, with Cameron Grimes defending against Carmelo Hayes.
