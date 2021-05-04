Date Reportedly Set For WWE Extreme Rules

PWInsider reports that the date is officially set for this year’s edition of WWE Extreme Rules. According to the report, WWE will hold its annual “extreme” event on July 18 inside the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa.

WWE had a twist on the event last year, rebranding it from simply WWE Extreme Rules to The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, which featured Seth Rollins extracting Rey Mysterio’s eyeball.

The company first started holding the Extreme Rules event back in 2009.

Prior to this year’s event in July, WWE will hold WrestleMania Backlash on May 16 and Money in the Bank on June 20, with both events set for the ThunderDome.