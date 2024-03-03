wrestling / News

Dates Announced For T-Mart’s The Gathering In 2025

March 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Gathering III Image Credit: Tmart Promotions

T-Mart’s The Gathering convention will continue to live on in 2025. Marty Damato posted to Instagram to note that he had planned this year’s The Gathering V to be the final iteration. That is no longer the case, and he has announced the dates for next year’s The Gathering VI as July 31st to August 5th, as you can see below.

Damato posted to the con’s official Instagram page:

For almost seven months I have been asked the same question.
Is this the final Gathering. Fans, Vendors, Talents have all asked me over and over.

I had planned that 2024 would be the final one and the reason was a few bad apples pushed me to the breaking point with last year’s show.
The thing that kept me from making it official was you the fans and the Tmart Army!
I realized why let a bunch of dirt bags destroy our yearly family reunion.
To the talents that reached out to me I say Thank You! To the fans you all know how I feel about you and I know you got my back.

So the answer to the question you all want to know

Is this the Final Gathering? You can tell those dirt bags to kiss my A$$

Mark it down

The Gathering 6
A New Beginning
July 31st – August 3rd 2025
Hilton University Place
Charlotte North Carolina

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Gathering VI, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading