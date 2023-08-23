Dates Announced For NJPW Super Junior Tag League

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the dates for this year’s Super Junior Tag League, which happens on October 21 through November 4. The tour and tournament will happen over eight nights. Teams have not been announced at this time. The winning team will get a shot at the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight tag team titles at Wrestle Kingdom.

Tournament schedule for October and November has been decided!

“SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2023 ~Road to POWER STRUGGLE~” will open in Kumagaya, Saitama on Saturday, October 21st! Saitama, Tokyo, Fukushima, Hokuriku, and the final match will be held at Edion Arena Osaka on November 4th!

The ticket sales schedule for the following 8 tournaments has also been decided.

・October 21 (Sat) Saitama, Kumagaya Municipal Gymnasium

・October 24 (Tue) Tokyo, Korakuen Hall

・October 25 (Wed) Tokyo, Korakuen Hall

・October 26 (Thu) Saitama, Wing ・Hat Kasukabe

・October 31st (Tuesday) Toyama ・Toyama Industrial Exhibition Hall ・Techno Hall West Building

・November 1st (Wednesday) Ishikawa ・Komatsu City Suehiro Gymnasium (Yoshitsune Arena)

・November 2nd (Thursday) Osaka ・Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium, 2nd Stadium (Edion Arena Osaka)

・November 4th (Sat) Osaka, Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Edion Arena Osaka)