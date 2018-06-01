wrestling / News
WWE News: Dates For Mae Young Classic Confirmed, Aiden English Hypes Rusev and Lana, Theme For Sonya Deville Released
June 1, 2018 | Posted by
– F4WOnline (via Wrestling Inc) reports that WWE has confirmed the dates for the Mae Young Classic. It will tape on August 8-9 at Full Sail University. There’s no word on when the tapings will air.
– WWE has posted a video of Aiden English hyping up Rusev and Lana at a live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina this past Monday.
.@WWEDramaKing promises an excellent #RusevDay AND #LanaDay at #MITB. #TBT from #WWEFayetteville pic.twitter.com/LdvJs5ERd1
— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2018
– WWE has also released the theme music for Sonya Deville, called “Square Up.”