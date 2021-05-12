Dates Rescheduled for WWE Tour of Australia and New Zealand

TEG Dainty has announced that several WWE shows that were set in Australia and New Zealand for this July have been rescheduled to August 2022. They include:

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ: “Tickets for Saturday 31 July 2021 now valid for Thursday 04 August 2022.”

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW: “Tickets for Friday 30 July 2021 now valid for Friday 5 August 2022.”

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC: “Tickets for Thursday 29 July 2021 now valid for Saturday 6 August 2022.”

All purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. There will also be refunds available if you contact the point of purchase before June 9.