Dave Bautista Explains Why He Couldn’t Do WWE Retirement Tour Like John Cena

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet for a new interview (per Fightful), Dave Bautista discussed John Cena’s upcoming WWE retirement tour in 2025.

The former WWE star explained why he didn’t want to do that and instead, retired via an Instagram post following WrestleMania 35.

“I get along with John, I respect John a lot more than people think I do for some reason. I think the internet and fans have built this rivalry between us, which there really isn’t. This is how we’re different. I’d never do this. I couldn’t, it would feel disingenuous to me to go around and — But I see his point where he wants to go around and thank all the fans but there’s something in me where I just couldn’t do it, it would feel uncomfortable to me. Accolades feel uncomfortable to me. I can never be the type of baby face who was saying good stuff because I wanted to get the crowd to cheer for me. I couldn’t be that guy. I love and respect what he’s doing with his whole tour to say thank you to the fans but we’re just different that way. I couldn’t do it. I went out the way I wanted, I retired the way I wanted. I didn’t want to make a big deal out of it. I announced my retirement on Instagram. I knew I was going to do it, I just didn’t want to tell anybody I was going to do it because I didn’t want anybody to say, ‘No no, you got to come in, you’ve got to give a speech.’ Something about it would have felt false to me. I couldn’t do it.”