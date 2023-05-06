Dave Bautista Says Goodbye To Drax the Destroyer

In a post on Twitter, Dave Bautista said goodbye to Drax the Destroyer after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 this weekend. He has previously said the film would be his last time in the role.

He wrote: “Every day I say a little prayer for Drax. The role that changed my life. Forever grateful to the fans and my Guardians family. What a magical journey it’s been. Thank you for letting me be your Drax. #DraxForever”