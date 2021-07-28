wrestling / News

Dave Bautista Sports Gray Wig and Beard In New Ad For Disney+

July 28, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dave Bautista Batista Disney Plus

Dave Bautista is the star of a new ad campaign for Disney+, in which he plays a gray-haired man named ‘The Streamer’. The ad is for the bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN and Hulu. You can see the ad below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dave Bautista, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading