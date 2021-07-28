wrestling / News
Dave Bautista Sports Gray Wig and Beard In New Ad For Disney+
Dave Bautista is the star of a new ad campaign for Disney+, in which he plays a gray-haired man named ‘The Streamer’. The ad is for the bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN and Hulu. You can see the ad below.
Just a man, his stream, and his snacks. #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/XhQ0gOvOh3
— The Streamer (@TheStreamer) July 28, 2021
Hello, @Twitter. I'm more of a streamer than a tweeter but here goes nothin…
— The Streamer (@TheStreamer) July 28, 2021
By the way, I call these my streamojis:#TheDisneyBundle#DisneyBundle#TheDisneyBundleStreamer#DisneyBundleStreamer#TheStreamer
— The Streamer (@TheStreamer) July 28, 2021
Where does The #DisneyBundle LiveSTREAM lead? To #TheStreamer, of course! Stay tuned. https://t.co/O0O2QSDX5R
— The Streamer (@TheStreamer) July 27, 2021
