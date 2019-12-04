Dave LaGreca Discusses Corey Graves’ Handling of the Mauro Ranallo Comments, CM Punk Being Fair Game for Seth Rollins

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed Busted Open Radio host Dave LaGreca for the WINCLY podcast. LaGreca spoke on the Corey Graves and Mauro Ranallo incident, Seth Rollins’ comments on CM Punk, and more. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Dave LaGreca on the Mauro Ranallo Corey Graves incident: “We really don’t know [what happened]. Only Mauro can answer that. To me it’s like this: Nick, if you and I were doing a show together and I felt like you were taking too much airtime or your star was shining a little too bright, that’s not a problem you have as it’s something I have to adjust to. I think we can all agree that Mauro outshines. He is a big personality and his star shines bright. Is there enough room for a three-man booth on NXT? I don’t know. If that’s the case, and you from the outside are looking at that and saying that could be an issue, don’t you think that’s something that should be talked about in-house instead of on social media? I think going to social media on that may not be the right answer.”

LaGreca on Graves’ intent: “Maybe it’s something for [Graves’] podcast. Maybe he’s trying to create controversy for his podcast. Corey Graves has always been a stand-up guy to me – he’s been on the show a couple of times…I would hope that he doesn’t have evil intent behind it and I don’t think that’s the case. But when it comes to social media, I think you have to think before you hit send. Maybe this is one of those cases.”

LaGreca on Rollins’ comments on CM Punk: “Why not? I know he’s an employee of FOX but he’s on a WWE program. So, I think he’s fair game. Are you happy CM Punk is back in the fold? Obviously, everyone should be. Do you like that he’s going to be critical and give his opinion? Sounds great. But at some point I think everybody wants to see him back in the ring. Maybe this is that gateway to see him get back into the ring. That’s what I wanna see. Do I love to see him as a talk show host? Sure, but I wanna see him back in the ring. He’s healthy and it looks like he’s starting to fall in love with pro wrestling again. Let’s get him back in the ring.”