Dave Meltzer Gives His Thoughts On What Roman Reigns Should Do At Wrestlemania

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer gave his thoughts on the main event for Wrestlemania 39, which will likely feature Roman Reigns. The show is two nights, and the idea was floated that Reigns should wrestle on both. Here are highlights:

On Cody Rhodes possibly returning at the Royal Rumble: “Yeah, that’s when he should be back. I mean, timing wise, he’s been real coy about not giving a date, but you can also do the math of when the surgery was and when eight months is. Which is usually seven, eight months, the recovery time for the torn pec surgery, and it gets you a little bit before Rumble. And so if that’s the case, the smart thing to do is not announce him and have him show up at Rumble and win the Rumble.”

On Roman Reigns wrestling The Rock and Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania: “I wouldn’t water that down. You could do it, but I just think if Rock’s going to wrestle, it should be one-on-one with Roman, and Cody can get the shot at another point in time. It doesn’t have to be WrestleMania. They have other big shows, and there’s two days of WrestleMania if you want to do it that way. I mean, I don’t know if they would do it that way, but I don’t think there’s anything wrong with Roman Reigns wrestling twice and promoting the hell out of that aspect of it, too.”