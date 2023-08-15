Dave Meltzer on Goldberg Possibly Appearing AEW All In

– During a recent appearance on McGuire on Wrestling, F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer discussed the idea of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg appearing at AEW All In for a potential dream match against Wardlow. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com)

Meltzer on Goldberg possibly being at AEW All in: “That’s something different. I think Goldberg being there would be cool. Goldberg-Wardlow is weird because it’s kind of like — if I was going to use Goldberg, I would showcase him. Wardlow beating him sounds great, but I don’t know if that’s what people want to see Goldberg do.”

On what could happen at All In: “Goldberg squashing someone for two minutes, I mean, that’d be cool. But Wardlow’s not that guy. Maybe Christian Cage would probably be a good name for that spot, but he’s going to be involved with the Chicago show. So, you’ve got two weeks. It’s not out of the realm of possibility of Bill Goldberg wrestling [at All In], but I haven’t heard that that’s happening, I’ll just say that.”

AEW All In is set for Sunday, August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London. AEW has not announced that Goldberg will be appearing at the event.