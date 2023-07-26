– During a recent edition of McGuire on Wrestling, The Wrestling Oberver’s Dave Meltzer discussed the latest Blood & Guts match on last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite and potential concerns over the match’s use of hardcore wrestling aspects and blood. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Meltzer on the latest AEW Blood & Guts match: “I thought it was the best one that they’ve done, by far, but, you know, everybody’s got an opinion. The negative is that all of the weapons, and I can see that turning people off … once you’re doing Bed of Nails and stuff, that’s hardcore death match stuff that a lot of people … a lot of people are going to like it.”

On the match’s use of hardcore wrestling elements: “It’s a different world now. Now it’s commonplace. When Randy Orton did it, people remember it 20 years later. Now it’s in matches and people don’t even remember it. They did thumbtacks on Friday night at the Ring of Honor PPV too. But that’s wrestling. It’s always been that way. You start a flying tackle and you end up with a triple somersault. Did the flying tackle in 1929 get more of a reaction than the triple somersault? Of course, it did, because that’s the evolution of wrestling. It’s always going to get wilder and crazier.”