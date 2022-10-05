Dave Meltzer Thinks Warner Bros. Discovery Is Holding Up A New ROH TV Show

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer spoke about why he believes Tony Khan hasn’t started a new ROH TV show, noting Warner Bros. Discovery may be holding things up.

He said: “I think we’re waiting on a TV deal. I don’t know how easy it is. It’s probably not easy to get at this stage, but I think that that’s what it is. And until then, [Khan’s] trying to keep it alive on television, putting championship matches and things like that on. I think it’s more Warner Bros. Discovery trying to figure out what it’s doing next. I don’t think it’s so much the rights deal as that company is doing so many cost cuts. So agreeing to add cost is something that they’re probably putting off.“