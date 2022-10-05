wrestling / News
Dave Meltzer Thinks Warner Bros. Discovery Is Holding Up A New ROH TV Show
October 5, 2022 | Posted by
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer spoke about why he believes Tony Khan hasn’t started a new ROH TV show, noting Warner Bros. Discovery may be holding things up.
He said: “I think we’re waiting on a TV deal. I don’t know how easy it is. It’s probably not easy to get at this stage, but I think that that’s what it is. And until then, [Khan’s] trying to keep it alive on television, putting championship matches and things like that on. I think it’s more Warner Bros. Discovery trying to figure out what it’s doing next. I don’t think it’s so much the rights deal as that company is doing so many cost cuts. So agreeing to add cost is something that they’re probably putting off.“
More Trending Stories
- Former Marvel Comics Writer Hired As WWE Longterm Creative Director, Reportedly Behind White Rabbit Teases
- Andrade El Idolo & Sammy Guevara Have Heated Exchange Over Alleged Backstage Incident, Guevara Calls Andrade a ‘Jobber’ & ‘Favor Hire’
- Latest White Rabbit QR Code References Joe Gacy, Extreme Rules Venue
- Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her