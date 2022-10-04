Dave Meltzer Talks Vince McMahon’s Motive To Retire From WWE

Speaking recently with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter offered his analysis regarding the historic retirement of one of the largest wrestling figures in history. With ongoing investigations still underway on the alleged circumstances of the conduct of Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and others, Meltzer seems to agree with a significant portion of the wrestling fanbase as to what prompted the former chairman and CEO of WWE to announce his retirement.

“I think it was the second detailed Wall Street Journal article where it talked about whatever it was, the $7 million, $7.5 million dollar settlement that was very graphic about a woman claiming that she was coerced into it, that her job prospects got worse when she stopped. That’s stuff that in this day and age you don’t come back from,” Meltzer stated, “and the fact that he paid her so much money to be quiet for all those years. So I think that that was the key thing, really.”