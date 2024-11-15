Dave Meltzer Weighs In On Gable Steveson Returning to Collegiate Wrestling

As previously reported, Gable Steveson is making his return to collegiate wrestling with the University of Minnesota. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that he was not surprised by the move. He added that he tried to do so before, but WWE put a stop to it.

He said: ““A lot of people were surprised and I was not. He’s wanted to do this the last two seasons. He had concocted in his head this angle where he would come out with a hood covering his face and then kind of like unmask and he took it from pro wrestling. Even though he’s not popular with pro wrestling fans, he’s very popular with amateur wrestling fans. I presume WWE nixed it. He just said ‘circumstances beyond his control’. [University of Iowa] was nixed by WWE. There’s only a few heavyweights in the history of college wrestling who have had 3 [NCAA Heavyweight Championships].“