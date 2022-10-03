Dave Meltzer Says Young Bucks Didn’t Give Him Rumors About Colt Cabana

Dave Meltzer is again clarifying that the Young Bucks were not the source of rumors earlier this year about Colt Cabana’s AEW status. As you and the rest of the wrestling world well know, CM Punk went off during the post-AEW All Out media scrum and took aim at the Bucks, alleging that they had fed rumors that Punk was a factor in Cabana’s removal from AEW television.

Speaking with Wrestling Inc, Melzter denied that the Bucks did so and talked about how when he saw the initial Sports Illustrated report where Punk had commented about reports that he was “unhappy” in AEW, he blew it off but wishes he’d reached out to Punk to say that it didn’t happen. You can check out highlights below:

On being caught off-guard by Punk’s comments: “At first, I just thought it was Punk venting, and that’s definitely all I thought. ‘Oh he’s venting and that’s fine, whatever.’ When he talked about ‘Adam Page had never done anything in the business,’ it was like, ‘Okay, I don’t like where this is going,’ because he just really insulted the entire company at that point. And then the stuff about the VPs and everything — the EVPs or whatever — I don’t know.”

On Punk claiming the week prior that people fed Meltzer rumors that Punk was unhappy: “I know the guy well enough that I probably should have — as soon as I saw that quote — go, ‘Dude, it didn’t happen. I can just tell you it didn’t happen. Nothing close to that happened.’ But I didn’t, and I’m not saying that that would’ve stopped any of this, because it probably still would’ve happened. But it’s like, I sort of do feel guilty about that aspect of it.”