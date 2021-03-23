Davey Boy Smith’s Daughter On Her Favorite Match Of His, WWE Hall of Fame Induction Plans

Davey Boy Smith’s daughter Georgia Smith recently discussed her favorite match of her dad’s and more ahead of his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame next month. Georgia spoke with The Wrassingh Show and you can see some highlights below (via Wrestling Inc):

On her favorite British Bulldog match: “This is probably gonna sound cliché butSummer Slam’92, just because I believe that was my dad’s, like that was his moment. You know, he and Bret sold it out in like 10 hours which has never been done before, never been done again. The fact that it was in England, I was there live for it, and just the whole story around it, the time, the era. It was just such a prestige moment and I wish now I could go back.. like my age now, and see it live but I’m just so grateful that you know, I got to experience this and see my dad, who was only 29 then. It was magic and I think the more as time goes on, the more like that match is brought up about. It’s not a cult classic, but over time it’s getting better and better.”

On WWE’s plans for the WWE Hall of Fame: “I just wish that my dad’s family in England could fly out for it. I wish we had an audience but you know, this is the circumstances and I’m just… I’m anticipating this. I am so excited but I’m also stressed out because I’m like, this is happening and I feel like I’m not in shape so (laughs).”

On of she’ll be in attendance: “Yeah! You will see me, you’ll see Harry, you’ll see my mom. She’s going to come down for it, so it’s going to be really good!”

On her dad’s aspirations outside of wrestling: “He loved like motorcycles, he liked nice cars, he loved traveling, I think he wanted to get his pilot’s license, he wanted to open up a gym, he wanted to open up a wrestling school. He was looking into it very seriously, looking at different buildings to open up a school at. He wanted to break into acting a bit, do stunt work and he was like ‘hey you could throw me through a glass window, I don’t care.”