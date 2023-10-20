wrestling / News

Davey Boy Smith Jr Expected To Make Full Recovery After Recent Health Issues

October 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Davey Boy Smith Jr hart dynasty Harry Smith Image Credit: NJPW

As previously reported, Davey Boy Smith was rushed to the emergency room last week for an appendectomy as well as issues with diverticulitis. He had his appendix and part of his colon removed.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Smith is expected to make a full recovery after his recent health issues. He is currently out of the hospital and recovering.

