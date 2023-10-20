wrestling / News
Davey Boy Smith Jr Expected To Make Full Recovery After Recent Health Issues
October 20, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, Davey Boy Smith was rushed to the emergency room last week for an appendectomy as well as issues with diverticulitis. He had his appendix and part of his colon removed.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Smith is expected to make a full recovery after his recent health issues. He is currently out of the hospital and recovering.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Recalls WCW Separating From NWA, Increased Drug Testing After Steroid Scandal
- Eric Bischoff Praises Logan Paul’s Value to Wrestling, How WWE Should Handle Him
- Bully Ray Wonders If Reports Of WWE Turning Down CM Punk Is a ‘Ruse’
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Creative Process for Roman Reigns, Confrontation With LA Knight