Davey Boy Smith Jr. Doesn’t Think NXT UK Has Enough Actual Name Power

– Hannibal TV recently spoke to former WWE Superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr., who was asked about WWE potentially building the NXT UK brand around him. Below is an excerpt and a clip for Davey Boy Smith Jr. sharing his thoughts:

“Yeah. With all due respect to a lot of the guys there, there’s just not a lot of name power. And with — due to the COVID pandemic, there’s no, you know, live audience, so that’s going to hurt things also. But I just think if they had more name power over there with — if they had Finn Balor, he’s from Europe. If they had him and a few other guys, WALTER, he’s got some name power. He’s a big guy. That’s just the problem. It’s just COVID, they’re not allowed to draw any live audiences, and especially in the UK, everything is so isolated with COVID and travel restrictions. It’s not like you can send guys back-and-forth regularly. It’s tough, man. Maybe, hopefully, they can have a waiting game with it, and things will look up for them. They do have great talent. It’s just not a lot of actual name power.”