Davey Boy Smith Jr. Reveals His Frustrations With NJPW, Getting Blocked From Working in Impact

– Fightful recently interviewed Davey Boy Smith Jr. During the interview, Smith discussed having issues with NJPW, who didn’t want him to work dates with Impact Wrestling due to the company’s anger with Jeff Jarrett. Below are some highlights from Fightful.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. on his issues with NJPW not wanting him to work in Impact Wrestling: “Well, the thing about that is sometimes the Japanese, if you make them mad or you turn them off in a way, they never forget it. I’m sure they never forgot about the bombs in Hiroshima and Pearl Harbor and everything. Sometimes when they have a bad taste in their mouth, whatever you say to them it’s either black or white with them. Jeff Jarrett was long gone from the company when I was approached to come and do IMPACT! stuff. Something 30 years ago could have happened and they’re still not touch somebody over it. Or work with a company that maybe is friends with him, or… They’re weird like that. I don’t know how to explain it, but that’s the way that they go.”

On his frustrations with NJPW: “For some reason, whatever the bad relationship or dealings with them, and also they had some relationships with GFW, something went south with money there. I don’t know, it’s not my business. But, I do know something went south and they seem to have a bad taste in their mouth altogether about the company. I was approached and I asked their permission, and they said, ‘Well, we’re gonna think about it.’ Then they had put words in my mouth that I said I was quitting and going there, and I never said that. I was asking their permission, which is the right thing to do. They said, ‘No,’ and I said, ‘Okay, we’ll leave it at that.'”