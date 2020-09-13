Davey Boy Smith Jr. Intends to Fulfill MLW Contract Obligations Following Company Restart

– Fightful Select has an update on the contractual issues between Major League Wrestling (MLW) and Davey Boy Smith Jr. As previously reported, Smith revealed in an interview in July that his MLW contract is set to expire in December. At the time, Smith seemed uncertain about a future in MLW due to the current state of the company being on hiatus due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Last July, Davey Boy Smith Jr. stated, “They’ve reached out to me about renewing my deal. The only problem is renewing a deal when you don’t know if the company is running again. With all due respect and what I think with what is all going on right now, I think what we’re looking at is the new [normal] for a while for the next year to 18 months.”

Since that time, MLW has announced that the promotion will be returning to action with TV tapings in October, with new shows slated to air in November. Speaking to Fightful, Smith said that he plans to fulfill his MLW contract obligations before his contract expires. This includes working the last couple of TV tapings before his contract is up.

Another MLW talent who is under contract and having issues is Brian Pillman Jr. Pillman is reportedly under contract to MLW until next summer. However, he revealed last month that he’s actively seeking his MLW release. More recently, Pillman has been appearing in MLW.

New episodes of MLW are slated to air on BeIN Sports and DAZN starting in November.