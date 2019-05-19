wrestling / News
Various News: Davey Boy Smith Jr Pays Tribute To His Dad, Jay White Says He’s Not Indie, Free Match Featuring The Briscoes
– Today is the 17th anniversary of the passing of Davey Boy Smith, and his son posted a tribute message on social media to The British Bulldog.
Thank you to everyone for the posts and thoughts regarding the 17 year anniversary of my Fathers passing. 🙏 Although it feels like yesterday, time sure does fly, and not a day goes by where he’s not thought of and missed dearly. Thanks for all the great memories!🙏❤️👍🐶🇬🇧🇨🇦💪💪 pic.twitter.com/WFUEpb2pSD
— Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) May 18, 2019
– After a fan posted something to him (it’s unknown what, the post was deleted), Jay White reminded everyone that he is not an indie wrestler. He wrote:
No idea, maybe you should have tagged an Indie wrestler. https://t.co/TIA77Fc5Fd
— Switchblade (@JayWhiteNZ) May 16, 2019
– ROH has released a free throwback match featuring The Briscoes vs. Samoa Joe and Homicide from the 2006 PPV Motor City Madness.
