Various News: Davey Boy Smith Jr Pays Tribute To His Dad, Jay White Says He’s Not Indie, Free Match Featuring The Briscoes

May 18, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Davey Boy Smith Jr

– Today is the 17th anniversary of the passing of Davey Boy Smith, and his son posted a tribute message on social media to The British Bulldog.

– After a fan posted something to him (it’s unknown what, the post was deleted), Jay White reminded everyone that he is not an indie wrestler. He wrote:

– ROH has released a free throwback match featuring The Briscoes vs. Samoa Joe and Homicide from the 2006 PPV Motor City Madness.

