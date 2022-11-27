Davey Boy Smith Jr. Pays Tribute to His Father for His 60th Birthday

– Davey Boy Smith Jr., aka Harry Smith, paid tribute to his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Davey Boy Smith, The British Bulldog, today for his birthday on Instagram. He wrote in the caption:

“BIG Happy Birthday to my father Davey Boy Smith “The British Bullldog” who would have turned 60 today! 🥳 🎂 🎈 🎉 🍫 🇬🇧 🇨🇦 🇯🇵 🤼‍♂️ 🐶❤️. Davey also shares the same birthday with legends Bruce Lee and original “Tiger Mask” Satoru Sayama. Who also helped coach and mentor me at Super Tiger dojo when I’d travel to Japan. This is a really cool pic with us, and I actually had built this ring with some canvas from Jim Neidhart’s APW ring. With wood and carpet pads. Quite an imagination for an 8 year old 💭😅🤓. Hopefully smiling down from the stars somewhere Davey…always remembered dearly.”

Natalya wrote in the comments, “Thinking of you today on Davey’s birthday. Sending lots of love to you, Harry!”

Harry Smith was able to induct his father in the WWE Hall of Fame last year as part of the Class of 2020 inductees (they were inducted in 2021 due to the pandemic).