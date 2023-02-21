Davey Boy Smith Jr. Recalls Dusty Rhodes’ Advice Regarding Promos

Davey Boy Smith Jr. was given an important bit of advice regarding wrestling promos, which he shared in a recent interview. Smith spoke with AdFreeShows for an interview and discussed how the late WWE Hall of Famer advised him in the art of the promo and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Rhodes’ promo advice: “Dusty — the big thing that he taught me was that every promo has to have a good ending. Dusty told, taught me that, you know, silence is golden … It’s not exactly what you say, it’s how you say it.”

On Rhodes helping him with promos in FCW: “I cut some … promos down in FCW under, with Dusty’s help and I was just never able to show it on WWE for whatever reason. Dusty helped me a lot. I’m very thankful for that and he used to tell me that I was one of his prodigies.”