Davey Boy Smith Jr. Returning To MLW At Fightland

Davey Boy Smith Jr. is set to make his return to MLW at Fightland on October 30th. MLW announced on Monday that the company’s former Tag Team Champion is set to make his return at the show in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

Smith last competed for MLW back in December of 2020. The updated card for the event is:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka

* Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush

* Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. returns