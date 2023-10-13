Davey Boy Smith Jr. Says He Had To Undergo Appendectomy

Davey Boy Smith Jr. has given an update on his health after being pulled from MLW Slaughterhouse, noting that he had to undergo an appendectomy. As reported, Smith was pulled from his MLW World Title match against Alex Kane and replaced with Ton Lawlor. He posted to his Instagram on Thursday to update fans on his situation.

Smith wrote:

“I wanted to inform everyone officially I needed to have Emergency surgery. late last night for appendicitis + appendix removal, to find out it was diverticulitis as well. I have had part of colon removed with some of my appendix as well for the procedure. Folks this was one of the most painful experiences of my life, but I’m glad I got it done. A burst appendix can lead to serious complications too. I’m sad to announce my withdrawal from the @majorleaguewrestling World Title Match vs. Alex Kane this weekend in Philadelphia as well–. Hopefully I can get this same opportunity in the future when I’m back healthy, and so sorry to my fans, these things happen and was not something I ever want to endure again! Trust me! The was a 12/10 in the pain scale. Arigatou. I’m in stable condition now, but I am still in immense pain. I’ll keep everyone posted with updates.

Thanks for everyone reaching out to me also.

-Harry”