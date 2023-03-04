Davey Boy Smith Jr Says He Is Open To Returning To WWE

In an interview with Fightful, Davey Boy Smith Jr said that he would be open to returning to WWE but said it would just be for the money. Here are highlights:

On Natalya and TJ Wilson’s training school: “They got a nice ring there. They’re definitely giving back to a lot of the talent that are able to show up. They run ‘em through good, hard training practices. TJ’s an excellent coach. I can’t really think of a better coach off the top of my head, except for maybe myself, or as good technically. He’s got a great wrestling mind. I haven’t paid much attention to that, but it’s good.”

On a possible WWE return: “They’re probably gonna offer the highest guaranteed contracts right now. So it would just be for the money. That’s all it would be. I couldn’t give two shits about being there otherwise. It’d just be for the money. To be perfectly honest, I don’t really watch the product anymore or anything. If it was for straight money, then sure. Otherwise no, I have no interest in that.”

On WWE’s plans for his return back in 2021: “I didn’t really know where the run was going. Did good with my two dark matches and I got myself into really tip-top shape. I was close to about 280, lean with abs. Invested a lot of time and money into getting meal prepping done and all that sort of stuff. So the last thing I had heard was that the idea was for me to debut on a SmackDown as the Stampede Stud. I dug the name. I was like, ‘I’ll try to work with it. I’m not going to go against the tide on this one.’ I was positive about things and then out of nowhere, I suppose the budget cuts even though the company still grossed its highest years financially. That just tells me they’re looking to sell it. So, whatever. It was what it was. I was happy for the free money. I was disappointed that nothing happened. Just take it [as] what it was. You know what? Maybe I’d go back, maybe not. I’m not pessimistic about it. But I’m not sure about going back there, what that might entail, what kind of ideas they might have.”