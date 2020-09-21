wrestling / News

Various News: Davey Boy Smith Jr. Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, AJPW Launches English Twitter

September 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Davey Boy Smith Jr

– Davey Boy Smith Jr. is headed to Bloodsport for The Collective weekend. Smith announced on Twitter that he’s set for the October 11th show, which is part of The Collective event:

“Excited to announce my return to the ring with @joshlbarnett Bloodsport! October 11th and you can watch this on @fitetv Fans you definitely don’t want to miss this one”

– AJPW has announced that they’ve launched an official an English-language Twitter account:

“Hi everyone!
AJPW is happy to announce the start from today of “AJPW International”!

The official English account of All Japan! News, interviews, special and much more available for all worldwide fans!

AJPW International fans, let’s start!”

