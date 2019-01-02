It’s contract season, there are a ton of free agents out there and more money being spent than ever before. MLW announced today that Davey Boy Smith Jr has officially signed with the promotion…

DAVEY BOY SMITH JR. SIGNS WITH MLW: The rise of the Hart Foundation in Major League Wrestling has been one of the more exciting stories to watch over the past half year. Dominating competition in singles, tags and trios action, their march to the top has been felt in multiple divisions. Now the Hart Foundation’s presence in MLW is guaranteed to continue for years to come as Davey Boy Smith Jr. has officially signed a multi-year deal with MLW.

“Davey is very special,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “He’s been a part of MLW dating back to when he was just 18 and I know I speak for fans and the league when I say we’re very excited to see what the big guy does in 2019 and beyond.”

Smith joins Teddy Hart and Brian Pillman Jr., who signed with the league in 2018. In addition to MLW, Smith will continue to compete in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where the Bulldog has won the coveted IWGP Tag Team belts 3 times.