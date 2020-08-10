Davey Boy Smith Jr Talks About Writing Hall of Fame Speech To Induct His Father

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Davey Boy Smith Jr spoke about writing a speech to induct his father into the WWE Hall of Fame, which was supposed to happen back in April. The British Bulldog is still part of the 2020 class, but a date for the ceremony has yet to be announced. Here are highlights:

On his father’s greatest wrestling moments: “I’ll have to go back to the match he had with Bret Hart at SummerSlam 1992. That was probably his greatest moment in the professional wrestling ring. Another great memory I had was the Canadian Stampede from 1997 in July in Calgary. It was great for all the families to get together. The whole city of Calgary was certainly behind my father and the rest of the Hart Foundation. The ambiance and atmosphere with the audience that night was just untouchable. I never felt something so strong or profound. You couldn’t even hear yourself speak. It was that loud. It was also a lot of fun hanging with my cousins all summer. WWE was really hot at the time in western Canada.”

On the storyline where his mother Diana accused Shawn Michaels of sexually assaulting her: “A few of my close friends who were watching it at the time. I guess the business was treated more as real back then. At the same time, going to school wasn’t terribly awkward or anything. At that time WWE, I don’t think they had reached the pinnacle or the amount of ratings they were doing at that time. Some kids were watching it at that point. But for example if that were happening in the year 2000 when it was super hot, it might have been talked about all around school. But in 1996 in elementary school, some kids knew Hulk Hogan and watched periodically but they weren’t fanatics. It was a different time in the business. Some of my friends were aware of it, and we gossiped about it. We would always joke and hope that my dad would get revenge on Shawn Michaels I suppose. They had a lot of great matches at that time for sure.”

On writing his father’s Hall of Fame induction speech: “I wasn’t putting it off, but I suppose I was trying to think of the right things to say. The most important things to say. I had no idea what kind of time frame WWE was looking at for my speech because I know they were cutting down the time for the speeches because of Hillbilly Jim or somebody went overtime a while ago, and they are very strict on that. I knew what I wanted to say, but I was waiting to hear how long it was going to be and could practice because I wanted it to be perfect. It was all praise of course and thanking the WWE and audience and the rest of the universe for all the support for my dad after all these years. It was a nice way to have him remembered.”