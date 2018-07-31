Davey Boy Smith Jr. Talks Past Issues With Jake Roberts & Scott Hall

Davey Boy Smith Jr. recently spoke with Hannibal TV (transcript via wrestlinginc.com) about his past issues with Jake Roberts & Scott Hall. Here are the highlights…

On his altercation with Jake “The Snake” Roberts at WrestleCon on April 7th: “I got no problem with Jake,” Smith said when he was asked about Roberts. “We buried the hatchet and I talked to him. He dropped whatever charges he had.”

On how the original issues started: “A guy in England told me that he was trying to talk to Jake about his current sobriety and his path of that,” Smith said. “[Roberts] turned the whole interview into burying Davey and he told me that [Roberts] said Davey was pretty much Charles Manson. I was offended, [the journalist] said he wasn’t even going to put the interview up. I was mad about that. I confronted [Roberts] about it and he didn’t want to apologize and he kinda threw his arms up like, ‘that’s the way it is, kid.’ “I wanted to talk to him diplomatically and he didn’t and I was prepared to fight him and he didn’t want to fight me, but he wanted to mouth off to me. [Roberts] said something like, ‘f–k you, f–k your dad’ — he said something about my dad and I saw red there. Anybody who would be in my boots would have done the same thing so I just threw coffee at him and then his daughter was the one that attacked me and she got mad. [Roberts’ daughter] called the cops and the cops came and I left because she was killing my merchandise sales.”

On hashing things out with Roberts: “Long story short,” Smith said, “I talked to Jake and we had a good conversation and he apologized and he said he wasn’t going to bring up Davey’s name anymore in interviews. He was very cool, you know? He said he understood where I was coming from with his father Grizzly Smith being in the business. He said he didn’t want me to get in trouble for this. So he asked me to apologize publicly and I’m a man of my word and I did it.”

On issues he had with Scott Hall: “[Hall] had made some stupid comment on Twitter, of course,” Smith said. “I don’t know if he was under the influence of something if he was drunk but — [he said] that Davey and Lex Luger are jobbers and I think my mother made a post on Twitter. He explained to me that he and Davey used to rib each other,” Smith said. “He would say, ‘oh Davey you’d be nothing without Lex, cause you’re a jobber.’ Then [Davey Boy] would go, ‘Razor, you’d be nothing without The Kid [Sean Waltman], you’re a jobber’ and they’d go back and forth. I went, ‘okay man that’s cool. If you could have just said that in a message I would have said, ‘alright.’ I just told him not to let that f–king happen again.”