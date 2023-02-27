Davey Boy Smith Jr Understands Bret Hart’s Issues With Goldberg, Says He Likes Him Anyway

In an interview with Fightful, Davey Boy Smith Jr said that he wished he could have wrestled Goldberg, noting that he’s a fan. His uncle, Bret Hart, has issues with Goldberg after a superkick from the former WCW Champion ended his career.

Smith said: “I understand where he’s coming from with that situation, it did cost him his career. Might’ve, possibly, augmented what happened with his stroke. I understand. That’s his beef. Personally, I like Bill a lot. I was hoping maybe one day we could have worked together. Don’t get any superkicks from him, of course. Spears and Jackhammers are fine, maybe not that. But no, I like both guys. He obviously has issues to this day with it and I understand where he’s coming from. But I like Bill, too. It is what it is. It’s not my place to say whether or not he’s right or wrong to say it. That’s his opinion. We don’t agree on everything and that’s how he feels. So you have to respect where he’s coming from,” Smith continued. “I don’t have anything good or bad to say about it really. It is what it is. It’s too bad. It’s like with Austin and Owen, when he dropped him with his piledriver. Just one of those things that happened. Thankfully Steve was able to continue his career after that, but it definitely left a nasty scar on his career and I think probably cut it short with the way he had to exit the wrestling business, all other injuries and stuff included.“