Davey Boy Smith Jr Says He Feels Great After Recovering From Diverticulitis & Appendicitis

In an interview with Fightful, Davey Boy Smith Jr spoke about his recovery from diverticulitis and appendicitis last year, noting that he is feeling much better. Smith was hospitalized last October for emergency surgery, but returned to the ring in December.

He said: “I feel great. I had diverticulosis and appendicitis and that required surgery for both. The surgery for my diverticulosis happened on the emergency table, being operated on, when they noticed that I had this other issue going on that they were going to take care of. They needed to remove the appendix first and foremost because it was on the verge of bursting. It could have been any minute. When you have situations like that, it can be very serious because it can be a 50/50 chance of you dying with the infection bleeding out and basically poisoning your blood and there is nothing you can do at that point. Believe me, that hurt like, I can’t even begin to describe the pain that was associated with that. It took a long time to recover and there was nothing to speed up the recovery but I’m back at it, I had a very successful brief tour of All Japan Pro Wrestling going into the new year and, most importantly, now we have Major League Wrestling at the old ECW Arena and I’m taking on 1 Called Manders. This is my comeback match, and I’m looking to pick up where I left off. I’m back and I’m very excited to be back with Major League Wrestling and most importantly thankful for my health to be able to compete again.“