Davey Boy Smith Jr vs. Alex Hammerstone Set For MLW Saturday Night Superfight

Major League Wrestling has announced a National Openweight title match between champion Alex Hammerstone and Davey Boy Smith Jr. for MLW Saturday Night Superfight. The event happens on PPV from the Cicero Stadium in Chicago on November 2. Here’s a press release:

Watch MLW SATURDAY NIGHT SUPERFIGHT live on pay-per-view Nov. 2 for $19.95.

In a championship showdown 5 months in the making, two powerhouses will vie for the National Openweight live on pay-per-view November 2.

The pay-per-view will be available on all major cable and satellite systems as well digital pay-per-view on iN DEMAND, Vubiquity DIRECTV and DISH.

The pay-per-view will be available to stream live and on demand at FITE TV. You can pre-order at: MLW.tv.

Alex Hammerstone has flexed literally and physically for almost a year about how he is the true power in Major League Wrestling.

The Phoenix powerhouse backed it up in June winning the National Openweight Championship and has since dominated all comers — except for one: Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Nearly dethroning Hammerstone in Chicago this summer, Smith would be denied the championship due to the Dynasty’s interference.

Since then, Hammerstone has crowed about his dominance. Was it false bravado or the real thing?

For many the question still remained: Does Davey Boy Smith Jr. have Hammerstone’s number?

Smith responded by doing his talking in the ring. Quickly moving up in the rankings with wins over the likes of Timothy Thatcher, the Bulldog continued his campaign for a title match and impressed matchmakers putting in motion this title bout.

Now the stage is set for two of the sport’s most powerful pro wrestlers colliding with the National Openweight Championship on the line.

Who will walk away as the National Champion? Find out November 2 live on pay-per-view.

MLW: Saturday Night SuperFight starts at 8 p.m. ET /5 p.m. PT and will be offered in HD for a suggested price of $19.95.

The expected runtime for the broadcast is approximately 2 hours and 50 minutes.

For more information about MLW and for up-to-date events information, visit www.MLW.com.

Buy tickets starting at $15 at MLWTickets.com

Signed thus far for this card:

NO DQ WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT:

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta)

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT:

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Austin Aries • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • The Dynasty • Low Ki • Brian Pillman Jr. • Jimmy Havoc • Bestia 666 • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • Zenshi • Septimo Dragon • Hijo de LA Park and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLWTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.