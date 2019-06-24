Davey Boy Smith Jr vs. Alexander Hammerstone Set For MLW: Kings of Colosseum

Major League Wrestling has announced that a National Openweight title match between Davey Boy Smith Jr and Alexander Hammerstone has been set for MLW: Kings of Colosseum. Here’s a press release:

SMITH CHALLENGES HAMMERSTONE FOR NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE JULY 6 IN CHICAGO

Who will have the power and the gold?

A championship colossal showdown make shake Chicago to the core this summer as the reigning National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone defends his belt against 6’6″ Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Buy tickets)

MLW today announced the National Openweight Championship Title Match Alex Hammerstone vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. for MLW: Kings of Colosseumat Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The event is a TV taping for beIN SPORTS on Saturday night July 6th with a 7 p.m. bell time.

Tickets start at $10 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

Alex Hammerstone has vowed to have all the power and all of the glory when he defeats Davey Boy Smith Jr. in a championship clash between two of MLW’s strongest athletes. But… will Hammerstone be able to match Smith’s grappling, agility and pure, raw power?

“This is a big fight. Literally,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Fans have been curious about what would happen if these two forces collided and on July 6 we’ll find out.”

The golden boy of the Dynasty, Alex Hammerstone along with his cohorts Richard Holliday and MJF have been a thorn in the side of the Hart Foundation since February when they attacked Teddy Hart following a title fight in Philadelphia.

Most recently the Hart Foundation had one of their tag team titles stolen during an assault that preempted a Holliday-Hart bout. Now, the Dynasty technically have 1/2 of the tag team titles as this feud continues to heat up over the summer.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. is focussed on championship gold and payback for the cowardly and calculated attack by Dynasty. But the confident Hammerstone is undeterred in his campaign to prove he is the true power of MLW.

Who will triumph at Cicero Stadium Saturday night July 6? Find out LIVE.

Buy tickets starting at just $10.