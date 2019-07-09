Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Timothy Thatcher Set for MLW Never Say Never

– Major League Wrestling has announced Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Timothy Thatcher for the upcoming MLW: Never Say Never ’19 card. The event will be held at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on July 25. The event will be an MLW Fusion TV taping for beIN Sports. You can check out the full announcement below.

DAVEY BOY SMITH GRAPPLES WITH TIMOTHY THATCHER JULY 25 IN NYC

For the first-time ever two of the best grapplers in the world will lock up in a dream match live in New York City on Thursday night July 25. (buy tickets)

MLW today announced Davey Boy Smith vs. Timothy Thatcher for MLW: Never Say Never ’19 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on July 25. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $20 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

Widely considered one of the best scientific pro wrestlers in the world, Timothy Thatcher is determined to leave his mark in the Big Apple in this dream match with high stakes. If Thatcher can clinch a win over the 6’6″ member of the Hart Foundation, the globetrotting grappler will fast-track his ascension in the rankings.

“For years many have asked what if these two world class athletes met in the ring,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “July 25th in New York that question will be answered.”

A master of catch wrestling training under Billy Robinson, Josh Barnett and Minoru Suzuki, Davey Boy Smith Jr. is a world class grappler. A multidimensional fighting athlete, Davey Boy cross trains in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Kickboxing. Learning from the likes of Satoru Sayama – the Original Tiger Mask, this bulldog has bite and an array of ways to shutdown adversaries on the mat, striking, grappling or with his brute power.

See this dream match LIVE in New York July 25 at the Melrose Ballroom as MLW presents an MLW Fusion TV taping (buy tickets). The card has a 7pm start time.