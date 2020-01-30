Davey Boy Smith Jr. on Winning the Opera Cup, Why He Has Faith in MLW Owner Court Bauer

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast recently interviewed MLW talent Davey Boy Smith Jr. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Davey Boy Smith on winning the Opera Cup and how his grandfather Stu Hart was the last to in it: “It meant a lot to participate but to also win this cup was a huge honor and a feather in the cap. My grandfather Stu Hart was the last person to win the Opera Cup in 1948. It was a cup for a tournament in Eastern New York that a lot of the catch wrestlers competed in. Stu was the last person to win it and it was sort of forgotten. Stu kept the trophy in the attic and I was able to retrieve it and donate it to MLW to see if they wanted to recreate what was done in the 1940s. It came across great and there were some great competitors in it. I had an outstanding match with Low Ki then a tough match with Alex Hammerstone and then Brian Pillman Jr in the Finals. There was also Timothy Hatcher in it and some very reputable wrestlers. It was a great thing for me to showcase my talents and the legacy of Stu Hart and what he did for wrestlers all over North America. So, I’m glad I got to shed some light on that.”

His thoughts on MLW owner Court Bauer: “I have a lot of faith in Court Bauer and I knew he would keep the cup in good hands. It was something I trusted MLW with fully so there were no qualms there. I’m glad they were able to showcase in the tournament and it was a lot of fun.”

On facing Brian Pillman Jr. in the final match: “It was tough as we all had three matches in one night if we went to the finals. Hopefully Brian has learned something from it and will come away a better performer. He is coming along okay. We all need to learn the alphabet properly so he just needs to learn the ABCs and the basics and focus on those. I think he’s getting a lot of in-ring live match experience which is priceless and it’s hard to get that from just practicing. I just wish there was a gym like The Dungeon around so there were proper guys who knew what they were doing. Guys like myself or Tokyo Joe to show him the basics. But he’s willing to learn and has improved over the last year or so.”

Davey Boy Smoth on if there’s any other more memorabilia he could own that could be used in MLW: “I have a limited amount of stuff but the Cup was something that I could do something with and could donate. I don’t have a whole lot of stuff from Stu’s. I have one of his old robes that he wore to the ring but it’s not like winning a championship where you win the Stu Hart Robe. A lot of my father’s stuff I just like to keep for myself and have those around as good memories. … Bret has the original North American Heavyweight Title from Stampede and the International Tag Titles but they’re on display at a museum in Calgary. So, there isn’t a whole lot but the Opera Cup was kinda the last thing that we could have done anything with and I’m glad it worked out.”