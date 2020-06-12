wrestling / News
WWE News: New Davey Boy Smith Twitter Account, Io Shirai Opens Up, Sasha & Bayley Commentary on Backlash Dream Match Mania
– Natalya announced the official Twitter account for the late Davey Boy Smith.
“The official account for @WWE Hall of Famer, The British Bulldog! ⬇️🇬🇧 (And so cool to call Davey a HOF’r! So proud of him!!!!!!!❤️)”
– New NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai opens up about moving to the United States from Japan. Io also speaks on feeling successful now that she has the NXT Women’s Title.
– WWE has announced a special Backlash edition of WWE Dream Match Mania will premiere Saturday at 10AM ET on WWE Network. The show will feature commentary from Sasha Banks & Bayley and include the following matches:
* The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels
* Randy Orton vs. Batista
* Sasha Banks vs. Bayley
