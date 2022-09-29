Davey Richard Issues Challenge To Chris Jericho For ROH World Title Match

Chris Jericho is looking to defeat all the great ROH World Champions of the past, and Davey Richards wants to step up to the plate. As noted last night, Jericho cut a promo after successfully defending his championship against Bandido on AEW Dynamite, stating that he wanted to destroy ROH’s legacy and planned to beat every great ROH Champion. Richards, who was ROH World Champion for 321 days in 2011 and 2012, was tagged in a tweet about Jericho’s statement and called out Jericho.

Richards wrote:

“What do ya say @ringofhonor and @IAmJericho ? Let’s crack open that Forbidden door? #richardsvsjericho”

Richards is currently signed to MLW and is the MLW Middleweight Champion. Jericho is expected to next defend his title against Bryan Danielson on the October 12th episode of Dynamite, having issued the challenge to Danielson on last night’s show.