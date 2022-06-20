Davey Richards Appears At Slammiversary, Impact Originals Beat Honor No More

The Impact Originals defeated Honor No More At Impact Slammiversary, with Davey Richards revealed as their fifth man. The team of Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Frankie Kazarian, and Nick Aldis where joined by Richards in their match against Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, PCO, Mike Bennett, and Vincent, with Dixie Carter appearing to introduce Richards before the match. The Originals won when Chris Sabin hit the Cradle Shock on PCO and Earl Hebner came out to count the pin.

Richards’ last appearance for Impact came back in 2017 before he exited the company (then TNA) to become a doctor. You can see some clips from the match below.

Our ongoing live coverage of the PPV is here.