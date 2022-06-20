wrestling / News
Davey Richards Appears At Slammiversary, Impact Originals Beat Honor No More
The Impact Originals defeated Honor No More At Impact Slammiversary, with Davey Richards revealed as their fifth man. The team of Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Frankie Kazarian, and Nick Aldis where joined by Richards in their match against Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, PCO, Mike Bennett, and Vincent, with Dixie Carter appearing to introduce Richards before the match. The Originals won when Chris Sabin hit the Cradle Shock on PCO and Earl Hebner came out to count the pin.
Richards’ last appearance for Impact came back in 2017 before he exited the company (then TNA) to become a doctor. You can see some clips from the match below.
Our ongoing live coverage of the PPV is here.
.COACH @ScottDAmore has arrived at #Slammiversary and is joining @TomHannifan and @DramaKingMatt at the commentary table!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/MiSzCvAY24
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
.@TNADixie is at #Slammiversary and just announced @RichardsWesley is the last member to join The IMPACT Originals!#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/pyldhRG1KT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
Excellent teamwork from The IMPACT Originals!#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/ZWcg6uchTY
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
The Wolves are EYE TO EYE at #Slammiversary!@RichardsWesley @TheEddieEdwards #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/I5MWvKtybr
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
.@TheTraciBrooks is here!, @PCOisNotHuman just got dropped by @FrankieKazarian! #Slammiversary is INSANE!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/LNZFKLCYHz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
You're lookin at the real deal! @dlobrown75 with a Sky High at #Slammiversary!#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/uxlmQymYJA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
.@TheEarlHebner is back!#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/46UWRkdHdL
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Considering Treating Cody Rhodes’ Return Like Triple H’s In 2002
- New Report Outlines Conditions In Which Vince McMahon Could Be Fired From WWE
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Does Not Get Along With Kevin Dunn
- More Details On WWE Allegedly Burying Stephanie McMahon After Hiatus Announcement, If Current Vince Scandal Is Related