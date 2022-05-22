Davey Richards Backs Out Of Stand Alone Wrestling Event Due To Weather

In a post on Twitter, Davey Richards announced that he was unable to attend tonight’s Stand Alone Wrestling event due to weather delaying his flight. He was set to challenge SAW Heavyweight Champion Shawn Donovan.

He wrote: “Well sorry everyone I will not be appearing today for @sawprowrestling due to flight delays (and more delays). I can’t be upset with @AmericanAir as between tornados yesterday and this today the STL weather is crazy!”