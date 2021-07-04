Davey Richards Explains Why WWE Wasn’t a Good Fit for Him and Eddie Edwards

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently spoke with newly signed MLW talent Davey Richards on his return to wrestling and more, his past tryout in WWE with Eddie Edwards and more. In 2013, Richards and Edwards took part in a WWE tryout camp. They also appeared on an NXT TV episode, losing to then NXT tag team champions The Ascension. Ultimately, they did not sign with WWE. Below are some highlights.

Davey Richards on if he expects a major boom in wrestling after the pandemic: “I do. I really, really do. I think everyone is so hyped up, so rejuvenated, the fans included. Competition is vital for pro wrestling and I think the big companies have, not only competition amongst themselves, but competition from other wrestling companies that are becoming more visible. So, there’s not that great divide from say, WWE to independents, anymore. We may still be looking at the WWE, but they’re looking right back. So, there’s competition. I think everyone has something to prove and I think everyone is rejuvenated and motivated. So, I think [with] all those things everything has fallen back into line to create the perfect storm.”

His thoughts on a potential partnership between WWE and MLW: “Oh, yeah [I would be interested]. I mean it is a business and it is competitive, and I like that part too. But working together, the more opportunities that are created the more motivated people are going to be to go out there and be the very best at their craft, which in turn will raise the product, which in turn will attract fans. So, to me it’s like a ripple effect, so I am fully in support of it.”

Richards on his and Eddie Edwards tryout with WWE and why it wasn’t a good fit for them: “It wasn’t a fit for both of us because we would’ve been required to move to Florida. And Eddie, his family is in Boston and he grew up in Boston, so [I] definitely understand that. I had just gotten my paramedic license. Once you’re with the WWE that is your life, you know what I mean? It’s full-time, all-in. And I wanted to, obviously, work as a paramedic in addition to wrestling. So, we kind of knew that wasn’t going to be a good fit for us. They were entirely professional, entirely giving and kind. [There were] no politics. We had a great experience. But it just wasn’t a good fit [for us], and probably for them too. They want, obviously, people who are fully committed and we were kind of one foot in, one foot out. So, I think it all worked out the way it was supposed to.”